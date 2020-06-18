Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to apply for a share of a £2million fund designed to help companies adapt to the changing economic climate caused by coronavirus.

The Pivot and Prosper Grant Fund has been launched by the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP).

Firms can apply for match funding of up to £40,000, with the money aimed at those entering new markets, changing the way they work or embracing new business models.

Eligible companies must have between 10 and 100 employees and operate in one of the following sectors:

Advanced manufacturing and engineering

Business, professional and financial services

Creative industries

Energy and low carbon

Life sciences

Food and drink

Director for stimulating innovation at GBSLEP, Matthew Rhodes, said:

“It’s vital that as we emerge from the current crisis, we help businesses focus on the opportunities to accelerate recovery and spread growth and jobs across the region. “Some of the highest potential opportunities will require greater innovation and changes in business models, and we felt businesses which are willing to embrace these challenges deserve particular support. “The Pivot and Prosper Grant Fund has been created to support businesses to embrace these new models. “This will also increase business resilience across the region, helping organisations continue to grow, strengthen and create new jobs. “We’d urge companies who are looking for support with adapting their business model to contact us as quickly as possible to see what resources are available to them.” Matthew Rhodesm GBSLEP

To find out more about the fund visit www.yourstepforward.co.uk.