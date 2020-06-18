Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has joined those paying tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.

The ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’ died this morning (18th June) aged 103.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant worked alongside the singer during his time working in the media.

“I used to know Dame Vera Lynn well 40 or so years ago when I was managing director of a commercial radio company and she was its president.

“I regularly used to visit her at her home in Ditchling in Sussex and she used to make me tea – she told me I was sweet enough already so didn’t need sugar – or pour me a glass of wine.

“I also met her husband, Harry Lewis, several times, though he passed away many years ago.”

Michael Fabricant MP