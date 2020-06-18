Students from a Lichfield school are set to take on young entrepreneurs across Europe after winning a national competition.

The team from King Edward VI School saw their Envirotent project named the UK Young Enterprise Company of the Year last night (17th June).

Their product is an environmentally-friendly tent made out of cardboard.

Tayla Evans, who is managing director of the EnviroTent group, said they had been inspired after seeing items left behind at festivals.

The EnviroTent

“EnviroTent is a 100% recyclable, showerproof cardboard tent designed to reduce plastic waste. “At the beginning of our enterprise journey, we knew that we wanted to create a product that was sustainable and environmentally-friendly. “After discovering that in 2019 that 250,000 tents were left behind at UK festivals alone, we knew we wanted to target this area and reduce the plastic waste from festivals. “So we decided a recyclable, cardboard tent would be a good solution.” Tayla Evans, Envirotent

The tent has been created from a thick grade of cardboard which is shower-proof and designed to last at least three days.

The group will now go forward to represent the UK in the European version of the awards.

More details about the EnviroTent are available on the company’s website.