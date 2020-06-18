The National Memorial Arboretum has paid tribute to Dame Vera Lynn following her death.

Known as the ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’, the singer died today (18th June) aged 103.

In a tribute posted online, the arboretum said her role in keeping morale high had been key during the Second World War.

“We’re very sorry to hear about the death of Dame Vera Lynn – a national icon.

“During the Second World War her music was an inspiration to millions at home and at the front.

“She visited several theatres as part of the Entertainments National Service Association.

“In addition to performing in Egypt and India, she spent four months in Burma living in a grass hut alongside British troops as the Battle of Kohima raged nearby.

“In 1985, in recognition of her wartime service, she was awarded the Burma Star.”

National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson