New lifts have opened at Lichfield Trent Valley station – almost a year after they were due to be completed.

Planning began on the project at the end of 2018, but the project was dogged with problems.

The lifts during the initial construction at Lichfield Trent Valley

Issues with the foundations and other concerns saw the June 2019 scheduled opening come and go.

Ben Fitzpatrick, from Network Rail, said:

“I can now confirm the lifts at Lichfield Trent Valley are now open to public use. “This project has taken longer than we would have liked to complete, with the COVID-19 lockdown affecting safe working practices. “We will keep a close eye on the lifts for a period of time to make sure there are no faults or issues arise.” Ben Fitzpatrick, Network Rail

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he was pleased to see the facility finally being completed.

Michael Fabricant with engineers from Network Rail back in December 2018

“This has been a long campaign and it feels like an even longer construction period. “The lifts were originally due to open in June of last year and a number of issues dogged its opening – these included problems with the foundations, faulty parts, and COVID-19. “But I am delighted that the lifts have finally opened giving step free access to all three platforms at Lichfield Trent Valley station. “Now, the only remaining obstacle to disabled access are the steps from the new car park down to the platforms, and plans are being drawn up to install a ramp. “I hope the construction will not be as drawn out as long as the lifts.” Michael Fabricant MP

The plan to build the ramp connecting the car park with he London-bound platform was approved for £300,000 of funding earlier this year.