Work has begun on a £4.2million project to expand a Lichfield secondary school.

The development will see a Sixth Form area, new sports hall and extra classroom space created at Nether Stowe School.

The work is expected to be completed by September 2021.

Head teacher of Nether Stowe School, Glyn Langston-Jones, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Staffordshire County Council on this ambitious project. “I’m proud of all we have achieved at Nether Stowe and excited about the future. “This expansion will give even more children the opportunity to join us and receive a quality education. “We are looking forward to welcoming new students into our growing school community as we take another step nearer to seeing our vision come to life.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School The work is being carried out in two phases, with the first seeing the demolition of the old youth centre on the site, along with the construction of new classrooms and a reception area.

The second stage – which is expected to start in July – will include the new, larger sports hall

“Increased demand for secondary school places”

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member for skills and further learning at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“New housing in and around the city means that there will be increased demand for secondary school places in the area. “With the newly remodelled reception area, new classrooms, sports hall and Sixth Form, Nether Stowe School will be able to welcome 150 more 11 to 16 year olds plus some additional sixth form pupils, once the project is complete. “Construction will take place over a year to minimise disruption to teachers and pupils as much as possible, with the new facilities opening in September 2021.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Dean Povey, build senior operations manager at Novus, said: “We know how important the facilities on offer at schools are to young people’s education experience and we take our role in delivering them to the highest standards very seriously.

“We’re looking forward to getting started on this project and our experience in the education sector will stand us in good stead. We’re confident everyone involved with Nether Stowe school will be proud of the project for years to come once completed.”