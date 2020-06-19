The waste dumped in Hammerwich

A Burntwood farmer has seen an entrance to his land blocked by fly-tippers for the second time in less than two months.

Clive Bailye, of TWB Farms in Hammerwich, had previously spoken out after a gate was blocked by waste last month.

But he has now been forced to clear more waste left near his land on Meerash Lane.

He said:

“Some days I do wonder if I’m a farmer of a bin man – what is wrong with people?”

Clive Bailye

The waste – which was discovered this morning (19th June) includes a plastic garden chair and bags of household rubbish.

People can report incidents of fly-tipping via Lichfield District Council’s website.

