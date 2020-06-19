Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP says he “had to do the right thing” in a vote on abortion regulations in Northern Ireland.

Michael Fabricant supported the plan to bring them in line with the rest of the UK, having previously been only possible for emergency medical reasons.

The legislation passed by 253 votes to 136, with 104 Conservative MPs voting in favour of change, while 124 Tory MPs voted against.

Mr Fabricant said he had considered both sides of the debate fully before opting to vote for the proposals.

“I had received a number of emails – many of them identical – from constituents urging me not to vote for any change in the law in Northern Ireland and pointing out that this is usually a devolved subject. “But I had to do what, in my judgement, was the right thing to do.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said his decision to back the change in regulations had not been well received by some locals.