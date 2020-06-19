Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A group of inmates involved in disorder at a Lichfield prison in 2018 have been sentenced.
A fight involving 13 men at HMP and YOI Swinfen Hall began after prisoner Daijon Johnson was attacked by Adil Khan on 6th August.
The incident developed into what police described as a “mass disorder”, forcing prison officers to call for assistance from colleagues from another wing of the jail.
But more prisoners also became involved, leading to several suffering serious injuries – with a piece of plastic cutlery made into a knife and used by inmates Adil Ali and Clayton Beech.
No prison staff were targeted but two were injured as a result of restraining inmates.
Detective Sergeant Ian Whitehouse said:
“This was a large-scale fight in a prison that could’ve easily erupted into something even bigger.Det Sgt Ian Whitehouse
“Prison officers were put under immense pressure to bring the disorder to an end.”
Those involved were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court:
- Jerome Russell, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 months suspended for violent disorder.
- Leon Clarke, 23, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 19 months for violent disorder to run concurrent to an existing sentence.
- Clayton Beech, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 months suspended for violent disorder.
- Disharn Downie, 21, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months for violent disorder to run concurrent to an existing sentence.
- Demiah Logan, 24, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 weeks for violent disorder to run concurrent to an existing sentence.
- Adil Khan, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for 24 months for violent disorder.
- Daijon Johnson, 22, was sentenced to 22 months for violent disorder to run concurrent to an existing sentence following a trial.
- Adil Ali, 21, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 months for violent disorder and three months for possession of a weapon in prison to run concurrent.
- Rashad Rasheed, 21, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 months for violent disorder to run concurrent to an existing sentence.
- Salman Awais, 21, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 months for violent disorder to run concurrent to an existing sentence.
- Abdi Nur, 20, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months for violent disorder to run concurrent to an existing sentence.
- Mohammed Zaman, 21, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 months suspended for 24 months for violent disorder.
- Samin Umor, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 weeks for violent disorder to run concurrent to an existing sentence.