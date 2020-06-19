A group of inmates involved in disorder at a Lichfield prison in 2018 have been sentenced.

A fight involving 13 men at HMP and YOI Swinfen Hall began after prisoner Daijon Johnson was attacked by Adil Khan on 6th August.

The incident developed into what police described as a “mass disorder”, forcing prison officers to call for assistance from colleagues from another wing of the jail.

But more prisoners also became involved, leading to several suffering serious injuries – with a piece of plastic cutlery made into a knife and used by inmates Adil Ali and Clayton Beech.

No prison staff were targeted but two were injured as a result of restraining inmates.

Detective Sergeant Ian Whitehouse said:

“This was a large-scale fight in a prison that could’ve easily erupted into something even bigger.



“Prison officers were put under immense pressure to bring the disorder to an end.” Det Sgt Ian Whitehouse

Those involved were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court: