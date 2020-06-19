A Lichfield musician is getting on his bike to ensure fans can get their hands on a copy of his band’s new album.

The Nick Dewhurst Band have released Skyrocket despite the current coronavirus crisis.

The album features 10 tracks, including original numbers and covers of pieces by the likes of Stevie Wonder and Larry Carlton.

To help fans get their hands on a copy, Nick has found a unique way to speed up the shipping process.

“As part of my lockdown exercise, I’m hopping on my bike to do the local deliveries across Lichfield district myself.” Nick Dewhurst

The album features Nick on trumpet, flugelhorn and guitar alongside some familiar faces.

“No doubt many will recognise the names of the other musicians in the band from various Lichfield Jazz gigs. “On saxophone I was joined by Sam Craig, Beth Fisher and Callum Roxburgh, and for the rhythm section I was joined by Tom Lindsay, Tom Moore and Carl Hemmingsley. “I’m also delighted to say the band was joined once again by trombone star Dennis Rollins, and his beautiful tone and soulful solos feature on the album too. “There is an enjoyable mixture of artistic jazz pieces, as well as some of our pop-jazz music.” Nick Dewhurst

To buy a copy of Skyrocket, visit www.nickdewhurst.com/shop.