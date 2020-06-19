Passengers in Lichfield have been thanked for co-operating with new rules over the use of face coverings on trains.

West Midlands Railway said around 90% of travellers have worn masks or other covering since they became mandatory on Monday (15th June).

The train operator said staff had been educating passengers about the need to wear them, as well as handing out face masks at some locations.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“We are very grateful to our passengers who still need to travel by train for their co-operation in following the new safety rules. “Less than half of passengers were wearing face coverings before this rule change so to double that figure is a real testament to our customers’ willingness to do the right thing. “We know this new way of travelling will take some getting used to, which is why our focus is on informing, educating and encouraging passengers to follow the rules.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

Some passengers are exempt from the new rules, including those with breathing difficulties or children aged under 11.