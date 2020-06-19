A man who failed to apply his handbrake correctly in Fradley and killed a work colleague as a result has been given a six month sentence suspended for two years.

The vehicle driven by Konstantin Georgiev, of Corran Road, Stafford, rolled into a trailer unit which Craig Stopforth, from Telford, was stood between on Common Lane on 11th January 2019.

The pair – who worked for a transport company based in Telford – were in the process of swapping trailers, but an investigation found that 43-year-old Georgiev had failed to apply the handbrake and the parking brake was also not set.

The vehicle slowly rolled forward and crushed 48-year-old Craig, who was changing registration plates at the time.

Craig’s wife said in a statement:

“It’s with the greatest regret and deepest sense of loss that I have had to say goodbye to my husband, needlessly killed in January 2019. “I miss every atom of him – his big laugh, huge hugs and wicked sense of humour. “To say I love and miss him endlessly just isn’t enough. “The effect his death has had on myself and our family is overwhelming.” Craig Stopforth’s wife

Georgiev was sentenced after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Sergeant Richard Moors, from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: