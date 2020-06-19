Warm weather forecast over Father’s Day weekend has led to calls for people in Lichfield and Burntwood respect the countryside and each other.

Numbers visiting parks and beauty spots such as Chasewater after the coronavirus lockdown have dropped since wetter weather rolled in.

But with temperatures predicted to soar again in the coming week, groups including Staffordshire County Council, Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have urged people to remember current guidelines.

Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said:

“It’s great that people can get outdoors again and enjoy Staffordshire’s beautiful countryside, but people need to respect the countryside, as well as following social distancing. “It’s plain to see that most people have been doing the right thing, but there are idiots lighting fires and barbecues where the ground is as dry as a bone, leaving piles of rubbish lying around at beauty spots and having social gatherings which look to be more than the permitted size. “Let’s be clear – do not light fires and barbecues, do not throw away matches or cigarettes carelessly, do not enter the water and follow the Countryside Code so our beauty spots are still beautiful for the next person to come along.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

Drivers are also being warned that car parks may close at short notice to enforce social distancing and that if they cannot find a place, they must not block lanes or gates needed for emergency service access or park across entrances to people’s homes.

Superintendent Tom Chisholm said: