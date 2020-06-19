Police have issued a warning to people in Lichfield and Burntwood thinking of attending “utterly unacceptable” illegal gatherings.

It comes after an unauthorised event in Lichfield last weekend saw 1,000 people breaching coronavirus rules.

Chief Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe said Staffordshire Police were aware of plans for further gatherings this weekend – and would take action if necessary.

He added that a policing operation was in place to target potential locations.

“I would like to send a really clear message to organisers of illegal raves – we will deal with you robustly and you may be prosecuted. “Please seriously consider the risks and understand that as organisers, it is your responsibility to keep people safe. “There are often young teenagers in attendance, who are putting their lives in your hands. “So please, I would ask people to think beforehand and ask yourself if it’s worth it.” Supt Carl Ratcliffe

“Do not go to illegal raves and risk your lives”

The event last weekend saw around 1,000 people attend the event in woodland near Whittington.

A still from footage posted online of the illegal rave in Lichfield

“Clearly, this was a breach of the current coronavirus regulations and puts everyone at risk. “We want to warn young people of the significant risks posed by such events and keep our communities safe. “To those thinking about attending such events – you could face enforcement action and receive a criminal record. Do not go to illegal raves and risk your lives. “A top priority for us will always be the safety of our communities and we will continue to strike the balance of proportionality and wider public safety with our overall response to incidents such as these.” Supt Carl Ratcliffe

Anyone with information about potential illegal gatherings is asked to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.