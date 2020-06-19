Work has been completed on two new outdoor gyms in Burntwood – but neither can open yet because of coronavirus.

The facilities at Redwood Park and Chase Terrace Park feature different exercise stations for the public to use once COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for leisure, parks and waste at Lichfield District Council, said:

The outdoor gym at Redwood Park

“I’m pleased to welcome the completion of our two new exercise stations in Burntwood – I am sure they will prove to be a real asset to Redwood Park and Chase Terrace Park. “I would like to thank the sports development and parks teams at the council and my predecessor, Cllr Liz Little, for all their work in delivering this project. “I know many of our park goers will look forward to using the equipment to improve their health and fitness once social distancing guidelines allow.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Once open, the council’s sports development team will hold activity sessions to show the local community how the equipment works and how to get the best use out of it.