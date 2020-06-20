Groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding for biodiversity projects.

The South Staffs Water PEBBLE fund offers up to £10,000 to support schemes designed to improve, restore or create new habitats which benefit the environment and have a positive impact on the local community.

Since the fund launched five years ago, more than 41 hectares – equivalent to 41 rugby pitches – have been improved thanks to the money on offer.

Projects have included habitat restoration, tree planting and the removal of invasive species of plants.

Dan Clark, environment manager for South Staffs Water, said:

“We recognise the importance of the local environment and the part we play in the conservation and enhancement of biodiversity. “Increasing the variety of natural living things and the diversity of the habitats where they live not only benefits wildlife, it can also enhance local communities and our open spaces.” Dan Clark, South Staffs Water

Applications can be submitted until 1st September. Visit www.south-staffs-water.co.uk/pebble for more information on how to apply.