Junior football players in Burntwood have been boosted by cash to help improve their pitches.

Midland Soccer Academy (MSA) has been given £5,000 by the Pitch Preparation Fund from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Football Foundation.

The money will enable to the club – who have teams in the Staffs Girls League, the MJPL and Tamworth Junior League – to get their playing surfaces up to scratch so they are ready for when football resumes.

Kieran Newey, chairman of MSA , said:

“We are extremely grateful to the Football Foundation for the funding, which will help us with our continued development of the pitches. “We are keen to provide our players with high quality playing facilities and this investment will help us to continue the work of the last three years.” Kieran Newey

Kevin Staples, head of strategy and investment of the Staffordshire Football Association, added: