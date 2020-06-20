Retailers across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to to create videos letting shoppers now they are open for business.

The “selfie-style clips” will be edited into a showcase as part of the #ShopSafelyInStaffs campaign.

The project is part of a drive by the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub and Lichfield District Council.

Nicola Kent, growth hub manager, said:

“We are now in a transition period as lockdown restrictions ease. “Businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood have taken steps to ensure their staff and customers are safe and welcoming shoppers back, with a range of protective measures and protocols in place, as well as new business models, such as click or call and collect. “To boost confidence and support the local economy, we are now encouraging those businesses which have taken such steps to highlight what they have to offer and demonstrate how we can all #ShopSafelyInStaffs. “Staffordshire is an amazing county and it’s really important that we support the businesses on our doorstep and keep it local.” Nicola Kent, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub

The #ShopSafelyInStaffs video aims to let shoppers know how they can stay safe will out and about in retail areas.

Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:

“It’s fantastic to see our high streets starting to reopen, and we’re really keen to spread the message for everyone to support their local economy and shop local. “I am sure the videos will really showcase how much our commercial centres have to offer and reinforce the message that we are back in business, albeit with social distancing measures in place. “We are proud to be supporting our local town and city centres and will continue to work with businesses to make sure social distancing and other public safety measures are put in place and promoted.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Those taking part can submit their video clip, which should be no more than 30 seconds long, via MailBigFile or WeTransfer to businessenquiries@stokestaffslep.org.uk.