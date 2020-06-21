Police are appealing for information after petrol bombs were thrown at cars in Stonnall.

The incident happened at 11.15pm yesterday (20th June) on Garnet Close.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“Unknown offenders approached a detached residential propertyand threw what appears to be petrol bombs at three stationary vehicles attached to the same property. “This is believed to be a targeted attack.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 899 of 20/06/20.