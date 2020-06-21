Don’t miss out!
Police are appealing for information after petrol bombs were thrown at cars in Stonnall.
The incident happened at 11.15pm yesterday (20th June) on Garnet Close.
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:
“Unknown offenders approached a detached residential propertyand threw what appears to be petrol bombs at three stationary vehicles attached to the same property.
“This is believed to be a targeted attack.”PCSO Andrea Horsnall
Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 899 of 20/06/20.