People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to pay tribute to the nation’s servicemen and women ahead of Armed Forces Day.

Coronavirus has seen a number of events cancelled, but Staffordshire is still being urged to mark the occasion on 27th June.

The #SaluteOurForces campaign is asking residents to share a video or photo of themselves saluting the nation’s Armed Forces.

Cllr Kath Perry, chairman of Staffordshire County Council said:

“Every year we celebrate Armed Forces Day and pay tribute to the brave service men and women and the work they do to keep us all safe. “It’s a great day to show our appreciation and I would encourage people to join in with the online activities.” Cllr Kath Perry, Staffordshire County Council

The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas is also running a digital programme on social media to help families learn about the wide variety of roles performed by the Armed Forces and the importance of remembrance.

“We can still show our thanks”

The Armed Forces Day flag will be raised at the Arboretum tomorrow.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

Philip Atkins

“As a big supporter of our Armed Forces, I do hope that people will find some time to join in the online tributes to show their support. “It’s sad that we can’t pay tribute in the normal way such as physical events and services because of the coronavirus pandemic, but by using #SaluteOurForces we can still show our thanks. “This is a really simple way for anyone to pay tribute to the British Armed Forces community for their hard work, dedication and efforts to keep us safe in the UK and across the globe. “I would urge people to join in.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

For more details about online activities, visit the Armed Forces Day website.