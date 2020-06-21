Police have issued a dispersal order at Chasewater Country Park after reports of an illegal rave taking place last night (20th June).

It comes a week after 1,000 people attended a similar gathering in woodland in Lichfield.

The order – which could see those breaching it arrested and prosecuted – started at 9pm last night and will last until 9am this morning, and applies to the areas surrounding Chasewater, Norton Canes, Brownhills and Heath Hayes.

Chief Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe said:

“We are in an unprecedented time and we won’t accept anyone putting our communities at risk by holding these illegal raves. “We have been very open with how we will deal with those caught organising and attending these gatherings and this order will help us in ensuring those not adhering to the law are identified and robustly dealt with. “We again urge anyone considering attending an illegal rave to stop and think because you will also be endangering the health of yourselves and others.” Ch Supt Carl Ratcliffe

It is the second time a dispersal order has been issued in Lichfield and Burntwood in recent weeks.

Police previously used the tactic to prevent large groups of young people gathering in Beacon Park.