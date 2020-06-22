Hospitality businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood need greater clarity on how they will need to operate when they reopen after the coronavirus closure, Staffordshire County Council’s leader has said.

Cllr Philip Atkins’ comments come after a meeting with industry representatives from across the county.

The Government is expected to outline plans for those industries still mothballed to reopen in the coming days – with 4th July expected to be the date for customers to return.

The hospitality sector employs 33,000 people across Staffordshire, with Cllr Atkins saying clear guidance was now needed to help prepare for any reopening.