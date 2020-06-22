Don’t miss out!
Hospitality businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood need greater clarity on how they will need to operate when they reopen after the coronavirus closure, Staffordshire County Council’s leader has said.
Cllr Philip Atkins’ comments come after a meeting with industry representatives from across the county.
The Government is expected to outline plans for those industries still mothballed to reopen in the coming days – with 4th July expected to be the date for customers to return.
The hospitality sector employs 33,000 people across Staffordshire, with Cllr Atkins saying clear guidance was now needed to help prepare for any reopening.
“With most sectors of our economy now operating in some form, our hospitality sector needs clarity on the date they can open with a reduction of the social distancing rule with adequate precautions as a matter of urgency.
“This is something that we know is being considered by the Government as part of the ongoing review ahead of reopening early next month.
“Employees will need sufficient time to train and adapt to new working guidelines.
“A reduction in social distancing will certainly make businesses more viable and improve both business and customer confidence.
“We have some of the nation’s top visitor attractions in Staffordshire and we want people to be able to enjoy them again safely as soon as possible.”Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council