A Lichfield business is celebrating after agreeing a deal to supply a freight company with a new logistics system.
Cocoonfxmedia will deliver their CocoonFMS system to West Bromwich-based freight forwarders FCL Global Logistics.
The software allows for digitisation of supply chain operations to provide better data on different aspects of the supply chain.
Both companies are members of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce. Cocoonfxmedia’s James Blackman said:
“As president of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chambers it great to see that we could work with fellow members.
“FCL Global Logistics is a dynamic, friendly company and by our easy to integrate product CocoonFMS was the perfect fit.”James Blackman, Cocoonfxmedia
Marvin Elson, project lead for FCL Global Logistics, added:
“In our search for a suitable replacement of our previous online customer portal we discovered Cocoonfxmedia’s CocoonFMS Product.
“It was paramount that our new platform was capable of meeting the present but also future needs of our customers.
“We were immediately impressed by the forward thinking evident in the design and functionality of the system. The platform is far ahead of the competition.”Marvin Elson, FCL Global Logistics