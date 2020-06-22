A Lichfield business is celebrating after agreeing a deal to supply a freight company with a new logistics system.

Cocoonfxmedia will deliver their CocoonFMS system to West Bromwich-based freight forwarders FCL Global Logistics.

The software allows for digitisation of supply chain operations to provide better data on different aspects of the supply chain.

Both companies are members of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce. Cocoonfxmedia’s James Blackman said:

“As president of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chambers it great to see that we could work with fellow members. “FCL Global Logistics is a dynamic, friendly company and by our easy to integrate product CocoonFMS was the perfect fit.” James Blackman, Cocoonfxmedia

Marvin Elson, project lead for FCL Global Logistics, added: