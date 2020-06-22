Staff getting ready for the relaunch at The Spires care home

Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

Residents have enjoyed a Hawaiian themed relaunch of an area at a Lichfield care home .

A terrace at The Spires was transformed with decorations, fruit kebabs and punch laid out alongside colourful floral displays.

General manager Amy Doyle said:

“The team did a brilliant job – the rooftop terrace looks amazing.

“The party had a holiday vibe and there were many smiles and much laughter by all. 

“Fresh air and being able to go outside during lockdown has been a real tonic for residents and the team also.”

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *