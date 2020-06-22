Residents have enjoyed a Hawaiian themed relaunch of an area at a Lichfield care home .

A terrace at The Spires was transformed with decorations, fruit kebabs and punch laid out alongside colourful floral displays.

General manager Amy Doyle said:

“The team did a brilliant job – the rooftop terrace looks amazing.

“The party had a holiday vibe and there were many smiles and much laughter by all.

“Fresh air and being able to go outside during lockdown has been a real tonic for residents and the team also.”