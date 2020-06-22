Don’t miss out!
Residents have enjoyed a Hawaiian themed relaunch of an area at a Lichfield care home .
A terrace at The Spires was transformed with decorations, fruit kebabs and punch laid out alongside colourful floral displays.
General manager Amy Doyle said:
“The team did a brilliant job – the rooftop terrace looks amazing.
“The party had a holiday vibe and there were many smiles and much laughter by all.
“Fresh air and being able to go outside during lockdown has been a real tonic for residents and the team also.”
She’s wearing that mask wrong.
