Lichfield boxer Brad Foster will return to where part of his boxing journey began when he gets back in the right next month.

Professional action will resume with a show at BT Sport’s studios in East London on 10th July.

Foster – known as ‘The Blade’ – will defend his British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight titles against James Beech Jnr.

The fight gives the 22-year-old city fighter th chance to become the youngest to win the Lonsdale belt outright for 18 years – a feat previously achieved by boxing greats like Lennox Lewis and Carl Froch.

But the bout will also roll back the years to when part of his journey began in the cafe of the BT Sport studios.

Foster’s manager PJ Rowson said:

“That was where I first met Brad. I was there at a Total Combat show and one of the fighters introduced me to Brad and his dad. “He was only 17 years old and I didn’t believe he could be as good as I was told he was – he just seemed like a polite young man to me. “But I said I would go along to see him spar and the first time I saw him I thought ‘this kid is special’. “He was a 17 year-old flyweight and sparred 13 rounds with middleweights – I knew if he could do that he had something.” PJ Rowson

Foster went on top make his professional debut a few weeks after his 18th birthday and he’s gone on to win Midlands, British and Commonwealth belts.

Victories over Josh Wale, Ash Lane and Lucien Reid have left Foster on the brink of bringing the Lonsdale belt back to Lichfield.