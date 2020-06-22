Don’t miss out!
More than a third of the participants in the virtual Lichfield Parkrun took advantage of cooler conditions to clock personal bests.
Coronavirus means the usual event in Beacon Park cannot take place.
But runners have been posting their times on Facebook to keep the spirit of the parkrun alive.
The weekly online challenge sees participants cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then post their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.
|Sean
|White
|00:20:21
|George
|Beasley
|00:20:42
|Penny
|Lee
|00:21:30
|Natasha
|Lee
|00:21:30
|Daniel
|Floyd
|00:21:31
|Andrew
|Brenan
|00:21:54
|Paul
|Drake
|00:22:02
|Jamie
|Dodd
|00:22:07
|Jez
|Booker
|00:23:12
|David
|Leigh
|00:24:13
|Richard
|Cowton
|00:24:32
|Chris
|Rathbone
|00:24:47
|Austin
|Brauser
|00:25:46
|Emily
|Mason
|00:26:21
|Hellen
|Lane
|00:26:34
|Anna
|Tipper
|00:27:08
|Tom
|Roach
|00:27:13
|Charlotte
|Walters
|00:27:13
|Robyn
|Lee
|00:27:41
|Jo
|Cooper-Gavin
|00:27:49
|Kate
|Clayton
|00:27:55
|Emily
|Nicholls
|00:28:47
|Maria
|Browne
|00:28:53
|Emma
|Boyden
|00:29:07
|Elliot
|Spencer
|00:29:13
|Rachel
|Bentley
|00:29:27
|Kate
|Upton
|00:29:31
|Simon
|Miller
|00:29:50
|Emma
|Hogan
|00:30:05
|Lesley
|Cooper
|00:30:52
|Ade
|Cooper
|00:30:52
|Paul
|Ledbury
|00:30:57
|Hannah
|Walton
|00:31:00
|Alan
|Pates
|00:33:42
|Dawn
|Hayward
|00:34:11
|Hannah
|Slaney
|00:34:14
|Mark
|White
|00:34:32
|Pedro
|Sousa
|00:37:22
|Rosalind
|Anne
|00:38:10
|Hannah
|Edwards
|00:38:20
|Lindsey
|Sevier-White
|00:41:48
|Hellen
|Floyd
|00:53:50
|Linda
|Young
|00:53:56