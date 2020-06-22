Don’t miss out!

More than a third of the participants in the virtual Lichfield Parkrun took advantage of cooler conditions to clock personal bests.

Coronavirus means the usual event in Beacon Park cannot take place.

But runners have been posting their times on Facebook to keep the spirit of the parkrun alive.

The weekly online challenge sees participants cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then post their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.

SeanWhite00:20:21
George Beasley 00:20:42
Penny Lee00:21:30
NatashaLee00:21:30
Daniel Floyd00:21:31
Andrew Brenan00:21:54
Paul Drake00:22:02
JamieDodd00:22:07
JezBooker00:23:12
David Leigh00:24:13
Richard Cowton 00:24:32
Chris Rathbone00:24:47
Austin Brauser00:25:46
EmilyMason00:26:21
HellenLane00:26:34
Anna Tipper00:27:08
TomRoach00:27:13
Charlotte Walters00:27:13
Robyn Lee00:27:41
Jo Cooper-Gavin00:27:49
KateClayton00:27:55
Emily Nicholls00:28:47
Maria Browne00:28:53
EmmaBoyden00:29:07
ElliotSpencer 00:29:13
Rachel Bentley00:29:27
KateUpton00:29:31
SimonMiller00:29:50
Emma Hogan00:30:05
LesleyCooper00:30:52
AdeCooper00:30:52
PaulLedbury00:30:57
Hannah Walton00:31:00
AlanPates00:33:42
Dawn Hayward00:34:11
HannahSlaney00:34:14
MarkWhite00:34:32
Pedro Sousa 00:37:22
RosalindAnne00:38:10
Hannah Edwards00:38:20
LindseySevier-White00:41:48
HellenFloyd00:53:50
LindaYoung 00:53:56

