Former farm buildings in Lichfield could be converted into a yoga and fitness studio.
Plans have been submitted for the change of use on part of Deanslade Farm at Claypit Lane.
A garage and barn are being earmarked for the new venture.
A planning statement said:
“The proposal is to re-use the two buildings for a yoga and fitness studio on the ground floor with a training and office facility at first floor level.
“Within this building would be an area for hot yoga. The garage would be re-used to provide toilets and a kitchen.
“A link block would also be erected between the buildings to create an entrance reception.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.