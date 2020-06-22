Former farm buildings in Lichfield could be converted into a yoga and fitness studio.

Plans have been submitted for the change of use on part of Deanslade Farm at Claypit Lane.

A garage and barn are being earmarked for the new venture.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal is to re-use the two buildings for a yoga and fitness studio on the ground floor with a training and office facility at first floor level. “Within this building would be an area for hot yoga. The garage would be re-used to provide toilets and a kitchen. “A link block would also be erected between the buildings to create an entrance reception.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.