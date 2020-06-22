Volunteer repairers from a Lichfield community group have been helping people get their items back into working order during the coronavirus crisis.

Members of the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe have moved their regular session online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group have held two video events to help local people bring their broken good back into use.

A spokesperson said:

“Repair and Share Cafe is always on the lookout for new volunteer repairers and skill-sharers. “People can join in our next virtual event at 2pm on 18th July to find out more. “Once we are allowed to resume our regular meet up then we will be back at Curborough Community Centre on the third Saturday of every month, helping our community to mend their much loved items and reduce waste. “Volunteer repairers have offered to help with repairs, following COVID-19 safety guidelines of course, so if you have a potential repair then do get in touch. “We would much rather it got looked at than being taken straight to the tip.” Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe

People can find out more via the group’s Facebook page or by emailing lichfieldshare@gmail.com.