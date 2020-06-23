Business chiefs have welcomed the news some businesses can reopen next month – but say firms in Lichfield and Burntwood firms have been left with little time to prepare.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed bars, hotels, restaurants and hairdressers will be able to welcome customers again from 4th July.

But with just 11 days until the doors can open again, the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce say companies now face a race against time to be ready.

Chief executive Paul Faulkner said:

“We welcome the confirmation that hospitality venues will be able to reopen their doors from 4th July. “However, many of our members have expressed frustration at the way this announcement has been managed, giving venues – officially – just 11 days notice that they can restart their supply chains, return staff to the workplace and get ready to deliver a whole new Covid-secure service.” Paul Faulkner

The Prime Minister also announced that the two-metre distancing rule will be replaced with a ‘one-metre plus’ measure.

Mr Faulkner said a continuation of the two-metre rule would have made re-opening unviable for many businesses.