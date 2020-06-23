Council chiefs say the easing of lockdown restrictions will allow the hospitality industry in Lichfield and Burntwood bounce back from the coronavirus crisis.

Boris Johnson confirmed earlier today (23rd June) that pubs, restaurants and hotels would be able to welcome customers again from 4th July.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the Prime Minister had been faced with a difficult decision over the future of the nation’s coronavirus response.

“Making sure people’s health is protected as we get our economy back on its feet is a difficult balancing act, but the measures announced today will go some way to helping the leisure and tourism industry in Staffordshire, while still keeping people safe. “The hospitality sector in Staffordshire employs tens of thousands of people, and generates £1.8billion each year locally. “With these new rules and a firm opening date in place, businesses now have enough time to adapt to the new working guidelines. “We’re here to support businesses as much as possible as they get back up and running, and will continue with our plans to attract investment and grow our economy for the benefit of Staffordshire families and businesses.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

“Great news for families”

Among the new changes to social distancing are a reduction to one metre where mitigations are in place.

Pubs and restaurants can reopen for table service, while hairdressers will also be able to work again as long as appropriate precautions are taken.