Micro-businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered the chance to get a free PPE starter-kit.

The pack contains 30 face masks and 25 pairs of gloves and is targeted at companies with nine employees or less.

Up to 2,000 of the kits are being made available by Staffordshire County Council for businesses who work closely with the public or operate in a confined space where social distancing is difficult.

Cllr Mark Winnington, cabinet member for economic growth, said:

“Small businesses across Staffordshire have told us that they are struggling to purchase regulation, cost-effective personal protective equipment, and they need this to help boost the confidence of their customers and staff. “This isn’t intended to replace their own supply, but gives them a starter-kit to use when they need it. “Businesses have told us they are worried about being sold the wrong type of PPE, or overpaying, so we’re also giving them a list of the suppliers we have used or are using so they can be sure they are getting the right items for a reasonable price. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of the Staffordshire economy and it’s clear from our research that many who have to work near other people may find this still a worrying time. “We hope that these PPE starter packs, coupled with the extensive support packages we have already set up to help businesses during the crisis, will go some way to getting them back on track.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

Companies can apply for the PPE starter packs here from 8am tomorrow (24th June).