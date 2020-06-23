Don’t miss out!
Police are warning households in Lichfield and Burntwood not to make life easy for burglars during the spell of warmer weather.
With temperatures are set to rise in the coming days, many will be throwing open windows and doors to help stay cool.
But PCSO Leon Worden from Staffordshire Police said it was important people didn’t forget to shut them afterwards.
“With the weather getting warmer and many residents opening windows and doors to stay cool, we’re reminding people to close and lock windows and doors where possible when they are not in use or if you go out.
“Don’t give would-be burglars an easy target.”PCSO Leon Worden