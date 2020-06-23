A Lichfield events business is urging local landowners to think creatively to find new revenue streams in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Events Executive, based in Shenstone, saw all remaining 2020 corporate events axed as the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

But the company has turned its attention to helping organise weddings and private events for 2021.

Managing director Alice Higgins said the move had identified an increase in people wanting to host parties in temporary outdoor structures rather than traditional hotels.

As a result, they are now on the lookout for farmers and other landowners to partner with.

“The events industry has been decimated by the pandemic and I think it will be a while before large scale events return but we believe that smaller personal events will be back to normal next year. “We have spoken with a lot of couples who have spent lockdown planning their weddings for next year plus many who sadly had to cancel their nuptials for this year who are looking to rearrange and therefore the summer of 2021 is looking increasingly busy. “A lot of people these days want their wedding or party to really reflect their personality and outdoor events with temporary structures offer a lot more choice and flexibility than traditional permanent venues so it is not a surprise that their popularity has rocketed.” Alice Higgins, The Events Executive

Any landowners who are interested in finding out more can email hello@theeventsexecutive.comor call Alice on 07765 067306.