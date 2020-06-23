Don’t miss out!
Staff at hospices have been sent ‘thank you’ packages by a Lichfield-based retailer.
Filled with items such as tea, coffee, milk, biscuits, chocolate and hand cream, Central England Co-op delivered the parcels to care staff to recognise their efforts to look after others during the coronavirus crisis.
They have been delivered to sites across the country, including St Giles Hospice in Whittington.
Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive, said:
“Our hospice workers are playing a vital role in helping those who need them the most in these difficult times.
“This is why we wanted to do something, from one set of key workers to another, to thank them for their efforts and to give them a little treat from our nearby Central England Co-op teams.
“I am in awe of the efforts of all of our frontline workers, from our teams in food stores and funeral homes to those in the NHS, and the work they are doing to ensure our communities continue to be helped and supported.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op