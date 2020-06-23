Staff at hospices have been sent ‘thank you’ packages by a Lichfield-based retailer.

Filled with items such as tea, coffee, milk, biscuits, chocolate and hand cream, Central England Co-op delivered the parcels to care staff to recognise their efforts to look after others during the coronavirus crisis.

They have been delivered to sites across the country, including St Giles Hospice in Whittington.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive, said: