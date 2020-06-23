Plans for a quarry to support HS2 on land near Lichfield have been criticised by the area’s MP.

The proposals from CEMEX UK would see land alongside Pyford Brook in Orgreave – near Alrewas and Fradley – used to extract raw materials for concrete to supply the high speed rail scheme.

But Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has now written to the chief executive of Staffordshire County Council to object to the plans.

Michael Fabricant

“I strongly object to this planning application on numerous grounds, but in particular on the grounds that no gravel extraction should be undertaken north of the A38 dual carriageway – this has long been accepted as a general principle. “The construction of a concrete works in the area is also completely unacceptable. “Justifying it as being needed by HS2 is a completely spurious reason and should be disregarded by the planning committee. “I also very much share the concerns of Alrewas Parish Council and I have cited some of their objections in my communication with the county council too.” Michael Fabricant MP

The parish council say the proposals do not adhere to the approved Staffordshire Mineral Plan, as well as issues around an increase in traffic on local roads.

Two previous applications to use the land for quarrying in 1987 and 1994 have been refused.

But a planning statement from CEMEX UK said the need for such a facility now outweighs previous concerns:

“There have been no known applications on the site since that time and it is currently in use for agriculture. “It is considered that, as a substantial amount of time has passed since these applications were determined, the factors in favour of the application, including the need for the site now outweighs the concerns.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Staffordshire County Council’s planning website.