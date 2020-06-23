People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to “use common sense” when they enjoy the warmer weather this week.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days leading to more people heading out to beauty spots and open spaces.

But Staffordshire County Council is asking people to remember social distancing guidelines and avoid swimming in open water at locations such as Chasewater.

Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said:

“Our country parks are beautiful places and we want people to be able to enjoy them safely. But it’s everyone’s responsibility to use common sense and follow the advice. “With warmer weather predicted over the coming days, our sites are likely to become very busy and we would ask people to find another place if a car park is crowded and not to park on road verges, or block access that may be needed in an emergency. “And with the ground still very dry, we’re asking people not to have BBQs or light fires and be careful when disposing of cigarettes. “Temperatures are forecast to be in the late 20s this week and we know there is always a temptation for people to cool off in open water. “No matter how confident someone is about their swimming ability, I would urge them not to swim in open water. “Water can cause cold water shock in even the strongest swimmers and there can be strong currents beneath the surface, as well as weeds, branches and other obstructions that you can be caught in.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

Visitors to county council country parks are also asked to keep dogs on leads and consider wearing gloves for handling gates.