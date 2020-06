The weekly Lichfield Camera Club competition saw a floral theme as members battled it out in the latest round of their contest.

The photographers have been taking part in regular challenges after coronavirus restrictions curtailed many regular events.

To see the latest winners, click below:

Sunflowers – Peter Evans

Common Spotted Orchid – Darron Matthews

Wisteria Promise of Summer – Liz Thomas

Allium ‘Eros’ – Tony Stainer

Phalaenopsis Orchid – Rob Ings

Beautiful Aster – Peter Lucas

Bloomin’ Lovely – Ivan Shaw

Cosmos Flowers – Sue Freeman

Foxglove and Friend – Kevin Terry

Gerbera Gavinea – Anne Anderson

Pinks – Annette Keatley

To view all entries in the Lichfield Camera Club leagues visitwww.lichfieldcameraclub.org.