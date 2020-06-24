As the Government continues to ease Covid-19 lockdown measures and Lichfield, Burntwood and the rest of the district gets backs to business, Lichfield Live is spearheading a campaign to encourage everyone to stay local.

The Lichfield Looks Forward campaign, with support from Fuse Events, Nurture Community CIC, Curborough Community Association, The Best Of Lichfield, Citylife in Lichfield, Independent Lichfield and others, aims to highlight the importance of supporting local businesses and organisations.

We are urging you to stay local for your shopping and for any type of business service, support or advice you require. The local communities that make up this thriving district showed during the last three months what can be achieved by us all working together. Lichfield Live wants that local spirit to continue to thrive post-lockdown and moving forward.

As Ross Hawkes, founder of Lichfield Live, explained the Lichfield Looks Forward campaign will be a chance for every single person who lives and works within the district to play an important role in helping the district move forward positively.

“The communities – the people, organisations and businesses – of Lichfield District have come through the incredibly challenging period caused by COVID-19 with a renewed sense of community,” said Ross. “Local independent businesses are thriving, local non-profit and charitable organisations are flush with volunteers, neighbours have developed closer relationships and people have more pride in their area.

“We want to build on that and we are working with a wide cross section of very successful and dynamic local businesses and organisations to encourage everyone to stay local, whatever their requirement.”

As part of the campaign, Lichfield Live will provide a new section showcasing stories of how the community is adapting and looking forward to life beyond lockdown. It will also launch a new directory as well as an events calendar to highlight what’s on in Lichfield as events start to happen again. Finally, the first ever Lichfield Live Community Awards, hosted by local comedian Chris Purchase, will take place in September to recognise exceptional people and their efforts throughout our community.

And the Lichfield Looks Forward campaign is about highlighting what’s already happening in the district, including initiatives like Lichfield District Council’s #ShopSafelyinStaffs initiative. Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member for Major Projects & Economic Development, said of the initiative:

“It’s fantastic to see our high streets starting to reopen, and we’re really keen to spread the message for everyone to support their local economy and shop local.”

As well as retailers, the Lichfield Looks Forward campaign will highlight the rich and diverse range of successful businesses that are based within the district. The aim is to encourage local people to think locally, but also to persuade local businesses to stay local when looking for products and services.

“It is vitally important that that we continue to promote the efforts of independent businesses to survive, and encourage people to switch to shopping with local independents wherever possible,” said Steve Lightfoot, one of Lichfield Live’s directors.

“Lichfield Looks Forward will showcase, inspire and reward great community spirit. It will capitalise on this great wave of community spirit and channel it into the excellent voluntary sector organisations we already have.”

Throughout the campaign, Lichfield Looks Forward will showcase how local businesses and organisations are adapting to the new restrictions to keep staff and customers safe and starting to stage community-based events that are taking place.

Lichfield Looks Forward will also highlight the incredible efforts of local voluntary groups and charities who have continued to operate during the last three months and will still be seeking help and support to carry on with their work. But in order for Lichfield Looks Forward to be a success we need you to play an active role. Whether it is shopping locally or doing business locally, we can all play a significant part.

We also want to hear from all businesses and organisations throughout the district who have continued to work throughout the last few months, as well as those now starting to emerge from lockdown.