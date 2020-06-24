Don’t miss out!
Armed Forces Day will be marked in Burntwood with a socially-distanced ceremony.
The event will take place at 11am on Saturday (27th June) at Burntwood Library.
Cllr Di Evans, chairman of Burntwood Town Council, said:
“These are still challenging times, but it is our duty and privilege to mark the contribution made over the years by our servicemen and women.
“Quite simply, we wouldn’t enjoy the freedoms we do today without their bravery and commitment.
“Even with COVID-19 restrictions ongoing, we want to show our appreciation to each and every one of them.”Cllr Di Evans
This year, because of many events having been cancelled, people across the country are being asked to join the #SaluteOurForces initiative.
Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, added:
“Our Armed Forces Day flag will be flying high this week and we thank the Library staff and volunteers for raising it on behalf of the town.
“Let’s all salute our forces and join in this tribute to all who have served and continue to serve to keep us safe.”Cllr Sue Woodward