Armed Forces Day will be marked in Burntwood with a socially-distanced ceremony.

The event will take place at 11am on Saturday (27th June) at Burntwood Library.

Cllr Di Evans, chairman of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“These are still challenging times, but it is our duty and privilege to mark the contribution made over the years by our servicemen and women. “Quite simply, we wouldn’t enjoy the freedoms we do today without their bravery and commitment. “Even with COVID-19 restrictions ongoing, we want to show our appreciation to each and every one of them.” Cllr Di Evans

This year, because of many events having been cancelled, people across the country are being asked to join the #SaluteOurForces initiative.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, added: