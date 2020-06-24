A new study has revealed that Lichfield is one of the best places in the Midlands to take your driving test if you hope to pass first time.

The city was fourth on the list of Midlands locations with the highest rate of first time passes.

The study, funded by GoCompare, found 51% of the 3,492 tests taken in Lichfield resulted in drivers being able to remove their L plates for good.

Hereford topped the table with 56.5% of the 1,528 first time tests there resulting in a pass.

Table showing first time driving test passes in the Midlands

Test centres at Birmingham (The Pavilion) and Birmingham (South Yardley) were bottom of the table with 29.3% and 32.2% first time pass rates.

The top-performing centre in the country was Llandrinod Wells in Powys with a 76.3% success rate – but only 346 tests were taken there.

Matt Oliver, from GoCompare said: