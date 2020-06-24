Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A new study has revealed that Lichfield is one of the best places in the Midlands to take your driving test if you hope to pass first time.
The city was fourth on the list of Midlands locations with the highest rate of first time passes.
The study, funded by GoCompare, found 51% of the 3,492 tests taken in Lichfield resulted in drivers being able to remove their L plates for good.
Hereford topped the table with 56.5% of the 1,528 first time tests there resulting in a pass.
Test centres at Birmingham (The Pavilion) and Birmingham (South Yardley) were bottom of the table with 29.3% and 32.2% first time pass rates.
The top-performing centre in the country was Llandrinod Wells in Powys with a 76.3% success rate – but only 346 tests were taken there.
Matt Oliver, from GoCompare said:
“The most common reason for failure in driving tests is responding incorrectly at lights.
“At busy junctions, it’s easy to lose your concentration when surrounded by different distractions – choosing a quieter location is a good way to limit this risk.
“To make sure you’re prepared, try to practise in a variety of conditions.
“Once you’ve chosen your test centre, drive the routes as often as possible, so you can get used to the trickier roads.”Matt Oliver, GoCompare