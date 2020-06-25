Don’t miss out!
The South Korean ambassador to the UK has laid a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
Enna Park was given a tour of the Alrewas site before visiting the British Korean Veterans Memorial.
The visit is part of a number of activities marking the anniversary.
An account by Chris Garside, who served in the Korea, has been published on the National Memorial Arboretum’s Facebook page.
In it he writes:
“The Chinese and North Koreans began a tremendous attack – the Durham Light Infantry were in reserve as cover for an American company, and a small group of us sallied forward to check the situation.
“I heard a sudden cry, followed by someone saying ‘Jock has been hit’.
“Jock was a soldier who I spent a lot of time with. He had stood on one of those terrible mines and was completely stranded in the minefield.
“Fortunately, an engineer was nearby and he meticulously explored the area with his bayonet to work out a safe path for us.
“Jock was quickly transferred to hospital, in Kure, Japan. He had lost an arm, leg and eye.”Chris Garside, Durham Light Infantry