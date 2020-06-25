The South Korean ambassador to the UK has laid a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

Enna Park was given a tour of the Alrewas site before visiting the British Korean Veterans Memorial.

The visit is part of a number of activities marking the anniversary.

An account by Chris Garside, who served in the Korea, has been published on the National Memorial Arboretum’s Facebook page.

In it he writes: