People who left litter strewn across a popular Lichfield park have been branded “selfish lowlife” by a local councillor.

Volunteers joined staff from Lichfield District Council to bag up and remove rubbish from Beacon Park this morning (25th June).

The litter included food wrappers, beer cans and other waste.

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent representative for Chadsmead ward on Lichfield District Council, criticised those who had left behind their rubbish.

“This makes me so angry. “What sort of selfish lowlife thinks this is acceptable behaviour? “If you know anyone that was part of this, have a word and make sure your sentence includes the words ‘stupid’, ‘thoughtless’, and ‘idiot’.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

It isn’t the first time Beacon Park has faced a litter overload in recent weeks.

Police have previously put a dispersal order in place earlier this month after large groups of young people gathered, leaving piles of rubbish behind.

Cllr Grange added: