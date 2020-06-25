Residents are being reminded to check locks are secure after an incident in Longdon Green.

A property in Hay Lane was targeted on Tuesday night (23rd June).

PCSO Rhys Rockley said:

“The property had the locks broken off their outbuildings and entry was gained. Fortunately nothing was stolen. “Please check sheds, outbuilding and garages and keep them secure.” PCSO Rhys Rockley

Anyone with information about the incident in Longdon Green can contact police on 101 and quote ref – 0246 – 20200624.