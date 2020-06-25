Police in Burntwood have been targeting speeding drivers after complaints from residents.

It follows reports of vehicles travelling at high speed on the A5195 bypass near the M6 Toll.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“Police have been at this location this evening and been carrying out a speed enforcement operation.

“A number of vehicles were found to be exceeding the 50mph limit on this road and will be receiving a notice of intended prosecution.”

PCSO Leon Worden