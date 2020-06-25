A report says there is “no room for complacency” despite the gender pay gap narrowing at Lichfield District Council.

The local authority’s workforce is made up of 51% male staff and 49% female.

The gender pay gap – the average difference between men and women in all roles – has fallen to 5.62% at the council.

But a report to a meeting of the local authority’s employment committee said the work to narrow the gap must continue.

“Our reported gender pay gap has reduced from last year’s figure and is substantially lower than the anticipated national average. “However, there should be no room for complacency. “We have robust policies and procedures in place to make sure staff are paid fairly and equally across all sections of the workforce, and we are confident that our gender pay gap does not stem from paying men and women differently for the same or equivalent work.” Lichfield District Council’s gender pay gap report

The report said the current gap is – in part – caused by the gender split in certain roles.

“Our pay gap is reflective of our workforce make up, in that a significant number of our female staff are working part time, with a larger proportion generally working in lower paid work. “In addition we host a joint waste service which traditionally attracts a larger proportion of male employees.” Lichfield District Council’s gender pay gap report

The national figures sees a gender pay gap of 12%, while the public sector has a figure of 6.8%.

The report added that steps were in place to ensure the gender pay gap did not widen.

“Our recruitment and selection processes are reviewed to ensure that the reduction of the gender pay gap is considered for any changes to the policy. “This includes consideration of attracting more women into roles within typically male dominated careers and consideration of male applicants for part-time roles. “We will continue to support new ways of working that offers flexibility and enables employees to continue to develop within the organisation whilst still enabling them to get the best out of their home life.” Lichfield District Council’s gender pay gap report

The report will be heard at a meeting of the council’s employment committee on 1st July.