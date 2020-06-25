Don’t miss out!
Two local schools have been given a helping hand to implement social distancing after a donation from a Lichfield-based retailer.
Floor marking stickers used in Central England Co-op stores have been donated to Chadsmead Primary Academy and Willows Primary School.
The retailer has recently changed floor markings so decided to find a new use for their old ones by handing them over to the two schools based near the company’s city headquarters.
Gemma Grainger, Chadsmead Primary Academy headteacher, said:
“We, like many schools across the country, are facing up to the challenge of introducing social distancing measures and educating our children about the ‘new normal’ as they return to school.
“It is great that a local business such as Central England Co-op has thought about the support it can offer to us as we embark on this process and these great floor stickers will be really helpful to us and are gratefully received.”Gemma Grainger, Chadsmead Primary Academy
Caroline Maddox, from Central England Co-op, said the company were pleased to be able to find a way to reuse their floor signage.
“As guidelines change and as we continually update the measures we have in place in our food stores, we had a number of floor vinyl stickers which we no longer required.
“It was Jody Meakin in our team who had the idea to donate them to local schools as we know they, like all schools, are facing the challenge of introducing social distancing measures as they adapt to the ‘new normal’.
“The stickers are simple footstep designs so will be perfect to clearly highlight to the schoolchildren and staff the distances they need to keep, and I’m delighted we have been able to support them.”Caroline Maddox, Central England Co-op