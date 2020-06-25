Don’t miss out!
Two men have been arrested following a fire at a property in Stonnall.
Police were called at 12.15am yesterday (24th June) to reports that three cars were on fire at a house on Garnet Close.
One of the vehicles windows had also been smashed.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Officers, together with firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended. Thankfully, no-one was injured.
“A 19-year-old man, from Coventry, was arrested on suspicion of arson and a 55-year-old man, also from Coventry, was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life. Both remain in custody.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson