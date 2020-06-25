Volunteers have launched an early morning mission to clean up a Lichfield park after it was left covered in litter.

The warm weather saw large groups enjoying the sunshine in Beacon Park yesterday (24th June).

Rubbish left behind in Beacon Park

But piles of rubbish were left behind by some park-goers.

A team of volunteers joined staff from Lichfield District Council to bag up the litter and clean up the park.

One local resident said: