A groundbreaking scheme to help people during the coronavirus which began in Lichfield has now helped more than 1,500 people.

The project was launched by Lichfield District Council and Central England Co-op.

It saw vulnerable residents able to place orders for food and essential items through the local authority which were then packaged up by the retailer and delivered to the doorstep of those in need.

After launching in Lichfield, the scheme has been rolled out to Stafford, Derby, Burton and Leicester.

James Knight, from Central England Co-op, said that in less than three months the scheme has helped more than 1,500 people.