Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being advised to seek support on reopening safely after the coronavirus closure.

The hospitality industry will the latest to come out of lockdown from 4th July.

Staffordshire County Council says it is working with companies to offer advice on social distancing, PPE purchasing and how to manage outbreaks.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“While we are looking forwarded to the further easing of lockdown in July, it is important that businesses and their customers play their part in helping prevent a second peak of infections. “We’re helping our local businesses as much as possible, by giving them advice and access to resources like PPE suppliers, so they can open safely. “We can also advise them of what to do if someone in their premises tests positive for COVD-19.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

Businesses that suspect they have an outbreak of coronavirus can report it at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/outbreakreport.